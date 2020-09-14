1/1
Donald Lee "Doc" Riley
Donald Lee "Doc" Riley

Lafayette - Donald Lee "Doc" Riley, 81, of Lafayette, Ind., died September 11, 2020 at Aperion Health, Frankfort, Ind. He was born March 26, 1939 in Lafayette, Ind. to Donald and Hazel (Winneger) Riley.

Doc attended Lafayette Jefferson High School, and attended Purdue University, Indiana University and Arizona State University. He worked in the hospitality industry and car sales. He enjoyed golfing, watching football, especially University of Georgia and Indy Car Racing.

He is survived by a son: Gale Riley of Cumming, GA, daughter: Sarah (Riley) Miller of Dublin, OH, sister: Joni (Riley) Dykhuizen of Lafayette, 4 grandchildren, Lily, Phinn, Barrett and Rory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane (Riley) Whitehead.

No services are planned. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort and Clinton County Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
