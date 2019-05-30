Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Donald Hallett
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Lafayette - Donald Max Hallett, 91, of Lafayette died at 5:10 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mulberry Health.

He was born September 6, 1927 in Terre Haute to the late Lacy A. and Celia V. (Ransford) Hallett. He was a graduate of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis and started pre-med studies at Indiana University before enlisting in the Marine Corps in August 1945 at the age of 17. Donald served his country in China until his honorable discharge in October 1946. He enrolled at Purdue University following his discharge and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy. Also following his discharge, he met the love of his life, and on December 23, 1951, Donald married Barbara (Stafford) Hallett in Odell.

Donald was a member of American Legion Post #11. He was also a member of Shawnee Lodge #129 of the Free and Accepted Masons in Odell. Don cherished the time he spent with family. He read a variety of journals and magazines, and he loved to cook. He and Barbara created a barbeque sauce over many years and loved sharing it with friends and family. He was very quietly pleased when his family created a logo for it and began sharing Pappa's BBQ - Simply Sweet with the public.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a son, Marc L. (Alice) Hallett of Lafayette; 2 grandchildren, Erin E. Hallett of Lafayette and Charles A. (Erin N.) Hallett of Smyrna, GA.; and a brother, Richard L. (Lois) Hallett of Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lacy and Celia and his loving daughter, Marta L. Hallett.

Memorial contributions can be made to Neuropathy Action Foundation, 1950 Old Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. concluding with memorial services at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Soller-Baker Funeral Home & Crematory, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette 47909.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 30, 2019
