Donald Earle Park, 93, of Goshen, formerly of Chalmers, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Goshen Hospital.

He was born March 15, 1927 in Lafayette to the late C. Donald and Edna Ruth (Wolf) Park. Don was a 1945 graduate of Brookston High School.

His first marriage was to Luella Flynn in 1948 and they later divorced. Don then married Eileen Ruth Shoemaker Moore on December 31, 1969 in Chalmers. She preceded him in death on August 21, 2005.

Don was a former member of Chalmers Community Church. A current member of the Brookston Federated Church and recently had been attending Goshen First United Methodist Church.

Don retired in 1990 from Excel Co-op in White County. He spent 34 years as a petroleum driver and salesman. He was top salesman in the state for 18 years pumping over one million gallons a year.

Prior to joining the Co-op, Don farmed with his father and worked at Harlan Grain Company, Purina Mills, and the White County Highway Department.

Don was very active in the Chalmers Community by helping build the Chalmers Community Church, caretaker of the Chalmers Community Cemetery, and president of the Cemetery board for many years. He was also an active member of the Hogland Ditch Board. Don served on the Frontier School Board for over 20 years and was a major part of the consolidation of Frontier Schools.

After retirement Don enjoyed spending the winter months in Silver Springs Camp Ground of Ocala, FL. He remained active there in many of the social events held and started the Saturday Morning Breakfast Club. Don and Eileen were avid Purdue fans and enjoyed following their children and grandchildren participation in high school and college sports.

Surviving are his children, Donella Kay (Jerry) Carter of Brookston and Bradley Kyle (Jackie) Park of Goshen,; step-children, Roy Stephen (Jeanie) Moore of Lafayette and Darlene Gentry of Decatur, IL. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death along with his wife and parents are a son, Dudley Flynn Park; daughter-in-law, Pam Park; sister, Dorothy May Park Morrison and brother-in-law, Charles Eugene Morrison.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020. Interment will follow in Chalmers Community Cemetery. Floral arrangements may still be received to Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name the Chalmers Community Cemetery Board or the Brookston Federated Church.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
