Donald Robert Hulse
West lafayette - Donald Robert "Bob" Hulse, 78, of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born in Indianapolis on February 22, 1942, a son of the late Robert Carl and Edith M. (Robinson) Hulse.
Following a prior marriage, he married Doris A. (Poole) Hill Hulse in 1989 and she survives.
Bob was a 1960 graduate of Lebanon High School. He had a strong work ethic, which began at the age of 11 delivering newspapers. Following a year at Purdue University, he left and became a Chevrolet mechanic for 4 years. He then completed a 5-year tool & die journeyman certification, which he did until his passing. Bob owned several small businesses, retired finally after 52 years. After retirement he owned and operated RD Lasercut.
Bob was a longtime Lebanon resident before moving to Brownsburg. During his time in Brownsburg he was very involved in the community, where he was a Cub Scout master, little league baseball coach and was a member of the volunteer fire department in Brownsburg and held an EMT license. He was also president of Wabash Valley Tractor Pulling Association. Bob and Doris lived several years in Portland, Oregon before moving back to West Lafayette.
He enjoyed building radio control aircraft and street rods, collecting guns, and spoiling his dogs.
Survivors include his wife: Doris Hulse of West Lafayette; children: Robert A. (Holly) Hulse of Augusta, Georgia, Randall A. Hulse of Indianapolis, Indiana, Richard A. (Kim) Hulse of Tucson, Arizona, Ronald A. (Sherri) Hulse of Avon, Indiana, Roger A. Hulse of Tucson, Arizona, Dawn E. (James) Scott of Lawton, Oklahoma, Diana C. (Troy) Niswonger of New Paris, Indiana, Darrin M. (Brandi) Hill of Hastings, Oklahoma; 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers: William J. Hulse of Plainfield, Indiana, Bradley W. (Char) Hulse of Lebanon.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by infant siblings Mary and Richard.
Public Visitation is planned from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Myers Mortuary in Lebanon, Indiana. Private Family Funeral Services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home following visitation. Boone County Crematory has been entrusted with his cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to your local humane society. Online condolences: myersmortuary.com