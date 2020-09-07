Donald "Dean" Rusk
Colfax - Donald "Dean" Rusk, 87, of rural Colfax, passed away on September 5, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born in Clarks Hill, on November 8, 1932 to Ray L. and Edna (Walker) Rusk. He married Joanne E. Williams on July 8, 1956 at the Colfax United Methodist Church; she survives.
Dean was a 1950 graduate of Clarks Hill High School and had attended Purdue University for some college courses. He retired in 1993 from Eli Lilly after many years of service in the maintenance department. He enjoyed mowing his yard, working around the house, raising hogs, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his friends over a cup of coffee. Dean was of the Christian faith and had attended the Christian Church in Clarks Hill for several years. He was a 50 year member of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge. Dean had served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict serving in the fourth and second divisions attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was proud that all of the men in his family served their country in the military. His father Ray served in WWI, brothers, Robert and Gareld during WWII, and Ken and Jack during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by a daughter, Vicki Oswalt of Colfax; sons, Jason Rusk of Colfax, Brad Rusk of Frankfort and Ray (Toni) Rusk of Frankfort; sister, Mary Lou Anderson of New Mexico; grandchildren, Adam, Carlton, Evan, Nate, Dustin and Brianna; and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Gareld, Ken and Jack Rusk and a son-in-law Rob Oswalt.
Graveside visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Plainview Cemetery at Colfax. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:00 am also at the Plainview Cemetery. Pastor Michael Flowers will officiate. Burial will follow the services.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests donations be made to the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department or a church of your choice. Arrangements are with Genda Funeral home in Frankfort.
