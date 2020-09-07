1/1
Donald "Dean" Rusk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Dean" Rusk

Colfax - Donald "Dean" Rusk, 87, of rural Colfax, passed away on September 5, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born in Clarks Hill, on November 8, 1932 to Ray L. and Edna (Walker) Rusk. He married Joanne E. Williams on July 8, 1956 at the Colfax United Methodist Church; she survives.

Dean was a 1950 graduate of Clarks Hill High School and had attended Purdue University for some college courses. He retired in 1993 from Eli Lilly after many years of service in the maintenance department. He enjoyed mowing his yard, working around the house, raising hogs, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his friends over a cup of coffee. Dean was of the Christian faith and had attended the Christian Church in Clarks Hill for several years. He was a 50 year member of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge. Dean had served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict serving in the fourth and second divisions attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was proud that all of the men in his family served their country in the military. His father Ray served in WWI, brothers, Robert and Gareld during WWII, and Ken and Jack during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by a daughter, Vicki Oswalt of Colfax; sons, Jason Rusk of Colfax, Brad Rusk of Frankfort and Ray (Toni) Rusk of Frankfort; sister, Mary Lou Anderson of New Mexico; grandchildren, Adam, Carlton, Evan, Nate, Dustin and Brianna; and 5 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Gareld, Ken and Jack Rusk and a son-in-law Rob Oswalt.

Graveside visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Plainview Cemetery at Colfax. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:00 am also at the Plainview Cemetery. Pastor Michael Flowers will officiate. Burial will follow the services.

In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests donations be made to the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department or a church of your choice. Arrangements are with Genda Funeral home in Frankfort.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Genda Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved