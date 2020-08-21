Donald Smith
Lafayette - Donald "Don" Joe Smith, 82 of Lafayette passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
He was born on February 7, 1938 in Frankfort to the late Howard L.and Marjorie H. Lipp Smith.
Don graduated from Frankfort High School with the class of 1956 and went on to Earlham College for 3 years.
On January 18, 1958 in New Castle, Indiana he married Janice McCoskey.
He worked as a Sales Rep for Merck Sharp Dohme Pharmaceuticals for 30 years. Don then drove motor coaches for Purdue and most famously the Purdue Crew, where he was one of their favorite drivers and he also drove for Tippecanoe School Corp for special events.
Don was a member of the Richmond Jaycees, Lafayette Breakfast Optimist, the Elks, and the Eagles.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating, RVing, and was the Purdue Crew's biggest fan. He is remembered by his family for being forgiving, loving, trusting, and a protector.
Surviving with his wife; Janice Smith are his children; Bradley (Partner Sandi Gregory) Smith of Lafayette, Brian (Brenda) Smith of Warsaw, MO, and Mary Wilson of West Lafayette, his brothers; Jerry L. Smith of San Jose, CA and Norman H. Smith of Frankfort. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Baylee Wilson of West Lafayette and Madison Leonard of Tampa, FL.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Purdue Crew. The link is on Don's obituary at the website below.
You may share memories and write condolences for Don by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com