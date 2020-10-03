Donald "Don" Stitz



Hockessin - Donald "Don" Stitz, 83, of Hockessin DE, passed away on September 10, 2020 after a battle with mesothelioma. Don is survived by his wife Marge (Rask) with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.



Don and Marge have three daughters and 3 sons-in-law, Margo Stitz of Wilmington, DE (Brian Urion), Kristin Stitz of Wayne, PA (Scott Coleman), and Jill Stitz Conwell, of Malvern, PA (Brian Conwell). In 1987, Don and Marge welcomed Daniela Pino Linale into the family. Daniela was their exchange student from Bolivia and currently resides in Pelham, NY with her husband Rusty Wright. Don and Marge have 5 grandchildren - Jack and William Coleman, Paige and Quentin Conwell, and Viviana Wright.



Don was born in Lafayette IN, to the late Herbert O. and Goldie (Beasey) Stitz and has an older brother, Herbert O. Stitz Jr. of Lafayette, IN. After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1954, Don attended Purdue University. At Purdue, Don majored in chemical engineering and served in the ROTC, completing his military service at Ft. McClelland, AL, and in the Chemical Corps Reserve Unit in Louisiana. A long and successful career with Hercules, Inc. took the family to Parlin, NJ, Lake Charles, LA - where all three girls were born - Taiwan, and Houston. In 1978 they settled in Wilmington, DE.



After 34 years with Hercules, Don retired in 1994 as Vice President of Operations. In retirement, Don started the company LaserRazer, a stencil cutting service, which complemented Marge's retail venture, Stenciled Interiors in Lantana Square. He also continued to add to and purse many other hobbies, including his favorite - golf. Don was a member of Hercules Country Club and DuPont Country Club. He also enjoyed golfing in Loveland, CO, where he and Marge had a summer home. In 2016, Marge and Don moved to Cokesbury Village in Hockessin, DE. Don will be remembered there for his presence in the woodshop, his University of FL hybrid tomatoes, and his entertaining stories. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



An outdoor memorial celebration will be held on the covered terrace at DuPont Country Club on Thursday, October 8. Friends are invited at 11am for a celebration of Don's life, followed by lunch. The DuPont Country Club is located at 1001 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE.









