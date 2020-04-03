|
|
Donald W. Bartholomew
West Lafayette - Donald Wayne Bartholomew passed away on April 2, 2020 at Westminster Village in West Lafayette. Don was born in Seattle, Washington to Wayne Lyle and Glades E. Bartholomew. He served in the Air Force during WWII. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1948, and received his Masters in Chemical Engineering from MIT in 1950. He married Alice I Bartholomew in 1950 and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Don worked for DuPont as a chemical engineer until he retired.
Don is survived by his wife (Alice) and three sons; David Bartholomew, Randy (wife Cindy) Bartholomew, Richard (wife Patricia) Bartholomew; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Don's hobbies including fishing, camping, photography and card games. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to fight cancer. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020