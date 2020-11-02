Donald W. "Don" Stoner
Delphi - Donald W. "Don" Stoner, 81, of Delphi, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday-Oct 30, 2020 at 11pm, after a battle with cancer. He was born May 30, 1939 in Delphi, to the late Carl Stoner, and Derena O. Isaacs Stoner Sledge. His 1st marriage was to Betty L. Bright in Delphi on December 19, 1964, and she preceded him in death on September 12, 2003. He then married Sandra S. Hughes at the Valley View Baptist Church in Flora, on March 30, 2004, and she survives. He attended Delphi High School, and served 6 months active duty in the IN National Guard, stationed at Fort Leonardwood in Missouri, and at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. While living in Warsaw, he worked at the Clausing Metal Lathe Factory in assembly for many years, then moved back to Delphi in 1978 where he was hired at ALCOA, in the tube mill plant, in Lafayette, working there until his retirement on August 1, 1999. After retirement, he drove a school bus for the Delphi Community School Corp, for several years. He and his wife attended the Valley View Baptist Church in Flora. He enjoyed camping and fishing, playing horseshoe's, and working word search puzzles. Sometimes while taking his family on a drive, they would venture by the local airport, and watch the planes take off and land, something he enjoyed. He was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan, and the Indianapolis Colts football team. He dearly loved his family and grandchildren, and the many times they would get together. Surviving: wife-Sandra S. "Sandy" Stoner of Delphi; daughters-Donna & Billy Reffitt of Columbia City, Susie Stoner of Dayton, Debbie & Brian Lucas of Delphi; stepdaughters-Dawn & Greg Johnston & Heather & Al Bennett of Monticello. 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by 2 brother's, 1 sister, and a stepson Jim Dubbs. Services: Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until his funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Ted Lucas officiating. Private family burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Cancer Association, envelopes available at the funeral home.