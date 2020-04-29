|
|
Donald Wayne Morgan
Delphi - Donald Wayne Morgan, 67, unexpectedly passed away in his home in Delphi on April 27, 2020. Don was born September 24, 1952 in Columbia City, IN to the late Wayne and Virginia Rhine Morgan.
Don graduated from Delphi community High School in 1970. Upon graduation, he became a lineman for Indiana Public Service. He then moved to Watkins Glenn, NY where he was employed as the construction supervisor with the Texas-Eastern gas pipeline. He was also a driver for Fertilizer Plants.
Don married Peggy Wagner in Lafayette on Oct. 15, 2004. They have lived in Delphi since 2010.
Don loved being with his family and friends. He also enjoyed all sports especially golf and IU basketball and working outdoors.
Don is survived by his wife Peggy, son Josh (Sharon) of Delhi, NY, his step-daughter Lorie Compton of NY, step-sons Jason and Mick Wagner, 7 grandchildren, his sister Jan (Steve) Mullen, and 4 nieces and nephew.
It was Don's wish that he be cremated and buried without a funeral. Burial will be in the IOOF Memorial Gardens. A memorial is planned at a later date. Davidson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be sent to Pawswap of Greater Lafayette, 1900 Iroquois Trl, Lafayette, IN 47909.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020