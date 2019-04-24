Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Hill - Donald A. Webb, 68, of Green Hill, died, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born, April 28, 1950, in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, to the late Arthur & Dorothy (Parker) Webb. He married, Sarah (Browne) Webb, September 10, 1972, in Logansport; she died, July 27, 1998. Don had previously worked in the IT Department at Lafayette Life.

Surviving are a Son, Joshua (Donia) Webb, Granddaughter, Kaia Webb, 3 Brothers, Ron (Molly) Webb, Bill (Kathy) Webb & Tim Webb & several Nieces & Nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 11 AM until time of service at 12 PM, with Pastor Phil Beery officiating, at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein. Burial will be at Davis Cemetery. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Don.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
