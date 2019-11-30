|
|
Donald "Don" Welsh
Lafayette - Donald "Don" John Welsh, 85, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 at his home.
Don was born in Lafayette, Indiana on January 13, 1934 to the late Joseph A. Welsh and Apolonia Hack Welsh. He was a graduate of Shadeland High School and served in the United States Army.
He was married on November 16, 1957 to Mary Inez Emond Welsh and she survives. Don and Mary were well known in the Tippecanoe County farming community. He worked as a livestock and crop farmer. He also had Welsh Fertilizer and Line Spreading Service, Welsh Repair Shop, and Welsh Excavation. In 1980, Don and Mary created Welsh Grain Systems, LLC. Don started with a service truck, tractor, and loader. He built and repaired grain handling equipment. Mary and Don built their company working side-by-side. The family business has grown, and is now run by his son and daughter.
Don worked hard, being the provider for his family, and lived his life with integrity and honesty. He was incredibly generous, loyal, loving, and ornery on occasion. If you needed something fixed, Don Welsh was your person.
In addition to being a hard worker, Don could be found visiting and chatting with people at his favorite diners. He was also involved in the American Legion of Wolcott, IN, the Lions Club of Romney, IN, and was a supporter of Tippecanoe County 4-H and the Livestock Auction.
Don is survived by a sister, Dorothy E. Fitzgerald (late husband, Don) and his brother, Robert Welsh (wife, Marge) both of Lafayette. He has five children; Madonna Saxton (husband, Wayne) who lives in Irvine, CA, Mark Welsh (wife, Pam), Denise Vanderkleed (husband, Larry), who resides in Lafayette, and Diane Weaver (husband, David) who resides in West Point. Also surviving are Don and Mary's eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Baby Joseph, and a son, Michael Welsh.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette. On Thursday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Cathedral with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family entombment will be held at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Matthew 25 Care & Share Soup Kitchen, 612 Wabash Ave., Lafayette, IN 47905, and Benedictine Monks at the St. Benedict's Abbey, 12605 224th Ave., Benet Lake, WS 53102. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be left at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019