Thank You
The family of the late Donna Marie (Killian) Bloyd would like to publicly thank those involved with her pre and post-life care. The Saint Elizabeth Hospice team did a phenomenal job ensuring Donna's needs were met, including maintaining her comfort and addressing any of the family's needs. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who demonstrated complete respect and compassion during such a difficult time. The family also wishes to thank Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston for coordinating and facilitating a day of remembrance in such a seamless fashion. Your services exceeded our expectations and all points of the process were executed with tact and thoughtfulness. Thank you to Chaplain Leland McReynolds for officiating and taking such interest in Donna's life, as well as her family's. Thank you to Bill and Norma Lucas for planning a reception for family and friends to gather at the 40 & 8 Voiture. The family would also like to thank the entire staff of Cumberland Pointe Health Campus where Donna and Edd resided. Thank you for your services, selflessness, love, and adoration for the two people who mean so much to our family. Your efforts and dedication to your professions are seen so clearly in the relationships you foster with your residents. Lastly, a heartfelt thank you goes out to all of the family and friends who reached out with a phone call, message, card, attended the visitation and funeral service, and/or made a memorial contribution in Donna's name to Saint Elizabeth Hospice. Your acknowledgements and presence have lifted the family's spirits as they remember a special woman they love so dearly. Thank you.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019