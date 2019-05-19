|
Donna Charleen Dutton
Lafayette - Donna Charleen Dutton, 76, of Lafayette, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East.
Born on November 17, 1942 in Lafayette, she was the daughter of the late Charles Johns and Jean (Myers) Johns.
Our mom was the strongest woman we knew. She loved her children with every fiber of her being. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren. She accomplished so many things in her life. She raised 3 children on her own all while trying to better her life and her children's' lives. She was always furthering her education at Ivy Tech and took classes at Purdue. She was a go-getter and never used the word can't.
She retired from Purdue only to continue working at Kohl's and H & R Block. She will be forever missed and dearly loved.
She is survived by her children Lamar Dutton, LaDonna (Dixie) Pattengale and Steve (Sherry) Dutton, 13 grandchildren and lots of great-grandchildren, 2 brothers: Doug (Deanna) Johns, Mike (Mary) Johns and a sister-in-law: Noel Johns. She was preceded in death by her father and mother: Charles and Jean Johns, a brother: Dwight Johns, and 2 grandchildren: Dereck and Heather Dutton.
Friends may call 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 followed by the service at 2 p.m. at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 19, 2019