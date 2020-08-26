1/1
Donna Gail McGowan
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Gail McGowan

Donna Gail McGowan, 62 of West Lafayette died unexpectedly at 1:55 pm Monday August 24th in West Lafayette. She was born January 17,1958 in Lafayette to the late James F. an Eliza M. Christopher McGowan. She was on the janitorial staff at Purdue until her retirement due to ill health. Donna was devoted to her God and her study of the Bible. Donna loved to do crafts with her grandchildren and was a very artistic person. She was very generous to those she saw in need.

Donna is survived by two sisters Sharon Quinlan of West Lafayette, Colleen (Patrick) O'Neil of Monon, a brother Rick (Bonita) McGowan of Orangevale, CA, a daughter Carrie Campbell (Mike Trent) of Lafayette, a son Nicholas (Christina) Campbell of Lafayette, 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild.

Friends may call from Noon on Saturday August 29th in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Funeral services will be at 2pm in the Chapel with Shawnison Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette is entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Burial
the cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved