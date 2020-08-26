Donna Gail McGowan



Donna Gail McGowan, 62 of West Lafayette died unexpectedly at 1:55 pm Monday August 24th in West Lafayette. She was born January 17,1958 in Lafayette to the late James F. an Eliza M. Christopher McGowan. She was on the janitorial staff at Purdue until her retirement due to ill health. Donna was devoted to her God and her study of the Bible. Donna loved to do crafts with her grandchildren and was a very artistic person. She was very generous to those she saw in need.



Donna is survived by two sisters Sharon Quinlan of West Lafayette, Colleen (Patrick) O'Neil of Monon, a brother Rick (Bonita) McGowan of Orangevale, CA, a daughter Carrie Campbell (Mike Trent) of Lafayette, a son Nicholas (Christina) Campbell of Lafayette, 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild.



Friends may call from Noon on Saturday August 29th in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Funeral services will be at 2pm in the Chapel with Shawnison Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.



TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette is entrusted with arrangements.









