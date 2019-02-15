Donna Irene DeFouw



Lafayette - Donna Irene DeFouw, 93, of Lafayette passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Westminster Village. She was born August 25, 1925 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late John and Matilda (Klein) Burns. She graduated from Mount Mercy Academy in 1943.



She married William "Bill" DeFouw on July 21, 1950. Donna and Bill moved from Grand Rapids, MI to Lafayette in 1961 after he purchased the Chevrolet franchise that is known today as DeFouw Automotive, which includes Bill DeFouw Chevrolet and BMW of Lafayette.



Before her marriage, she worked as an Executive Secretary at the Great Lakes Steel Company.



Donna was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Cathedral and past member of the Lafayette Country Club, Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, Lafayette Symphony Guild, John Purdue Club, the PTA at St. Mary Cathedral Grade School and Central Catholic High School, and the St. Mary Cathedral Alter Rosary Society. She also continued to support her late husband's many philanthropic endeavors, which includes The Bill and Donna DeFouw Education Center at the Columbia Park Zoo and the DeFouw Sports Complex at Central Catholic Jr/Sr High School.



Donna enjoyed fashion, interior design, architecture, cooking, gardening, travel and solving crossword puzzles. For many years she enjoyed spending summers on Lake Michigan and winters in Florida.







She is survived by her three daughters: Jeanne Gernhardt, husband Dennis of Lafayette; Christine DeFouw of Tucson, AZ; Kathleen DeFouw of New York, NY.



In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Lauren Scherer, husband Nathan, children Preston, Carson, Parker and Elin of Syracuse, IN; Alexis Melbrod, husband Scott, children Sloane and Hugh of San Diego, CA; Grant Gernhardt, wife Danielle of Lafayette. Also surviving are her sisters: Mildred Prince, Dolores Parbel and Barbara Burns of Grand Rapids, MI; and Mary Lou Blackwell of Laguna Niguel, CA.



She was preceded in death by her husband William J. DeFouw, September 21, 2000, as well as her brothers, Robert and Arthur Burns.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 17 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, February 18 at St. Mary Cathedral, 1212 South Street, Lafayette. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to the . Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary