|
|
Donna Jane Rector
Brookston - Donna Jane Rector, 84, of Brookston, passed away on September 11, 2019
Donna was born in Pulaski County to Arthur and Leona Rearick. She graduated from Winamac High School in 1953 and from St. Elizabeth School Nursing in August 1957.
Donna worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, as well as at Home Hospital. She also worked at Americana, Heritage Healthcare, Davis Manor, and Arnett Clinic during her nursing career. During her retirement years Donna worked at Imperial Travel as a tour planner.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, golfing, puzzles, water aerobics, bible study, and her cats.
Donna was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Thomas Lee Rector in 2003; they were married in September 1956.
They are survived by their three sons: Troy (Ellen) Rector of Carmel, Brett Rector of New Orleans, and Shawn Rector of Lafayette; as well as two grandsons, Matthew (Elena) Rector of Chicago, and Brandon (Barbara) Rector of Carmel.
Donna praised and thanked God every day for the life he had granted her through her family, friends, and church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM (EST) Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Brookston United Methodist Church with an hour prior visitation. Rev. Mindy Huffman to officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to Camp Tecumseh or the Brookston United Methodist Church.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019