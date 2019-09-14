Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brookston United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Brookston United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Rector
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jane Rector

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jane Rector Obituary
Donna Jane Rector

Brookston - Donna Jane Rector, 84, of Brookston, passed away on September 11, 2019

Donna was born in Pulaski County to Arthur and Leona Rearick. She graduated from Winamac High School in 1953 and from St. Elizabeth School Nursing in August 1957.

Donna worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, as well as at Home Hospital. She also worked at Americana, Heritage Healthcare, Davis Manor, and Arnett Clinic during her nursing career. During her retirement years Donna worked at Imperial Travel as a tour planner.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, golfing, puzzles, water aerobics, bible study, and her cats.

Donna was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Thomas Lee Rector in 2003; they were married in September 1956.

They are survived by their three sons: Troy (Ellen) Rector of Carmel, Brett Rector of New Orleans, and Shawn Rector of Lafayette; as well as two grandsons, Matthew (Elena) Rector of Chicago, and Brandon (Barbara) Rector of Carmel.

Donna praised and thanked God every day for the life he had granted her through her family, friends, and church.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM (EST) Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Brookston United Methodist Church with an hour prior visitation. Rev. Mindy Huffman to officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to Camp Tecumseh or the Brookston United Methodist Church.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now