Donna Marie (Killian) Bloyd
Battle Ground - Donna Marie (Killian) Bloyd, 91, of Battle Ground, joined her heavenly family on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus. She was born July 16, 1928 in Lafayette to the late Louis and Dorothy (Buck) Killian. Donna grew up in Harlingen, TX and Colburn, IN. She graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1947.
On February 19, 1949, she became the bride of Edd Bloyd, they were married 70 years. Edd passed away on August 2, 2019
She worked for many years at Duncan Electric, now Landis+Gyr, as a machinist in the tool and die department.
Donna was a member of the Battle Ground Saddle Club, Lafayette Fun Squares, and Professional Women's Association. Donna had a full life of adventure. She and her family raised and bred horses. She was an avid gardener who loved to can her own produce. She loved horseback riding, camping trips to Brown County, and cookouts. She often took her grandchildren on hikes through the battle field in Battle Ground and played each summer with the grandkids in the creek. Donna cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
Surviving are children, Connie (Husband: Dan) Haan of West Lafayette, and Robbie (wife: Anita) Bloyd of Battle Ground. Five grandchildren, Angela (husband: Shane) Cloud, Amie (husband: Tim) Gish, Jeremy (wife: Stephanie) Bloyd, Anthony (wife: Amber) Haan, and Justin Bloyd. Eight great-grandchildren, Regina, Austin, Gabriella, Oren, Joachim, Gatlin, Ashley, and Oliver.
Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband are siblings, Francis Killian, Cynthia Ferguson, Viola Hughes, Robert Killian, Norma Ferguson, James Killian, and Melvin Killian; Great-granddaughter, Rachel Gish.
Friends may call from 9 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Rev. Dr. Lelan McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in Battle Ground Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Donna's name to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019