Donna McCarty
1937 - 2020
Donna McCarty

Rossville - Donna Jean McCarty, 82, of Rossville, passed away July 27, 2020 at Mulberry Health. She was born December 1, 1937 in Carroll County to Robert and Lucille (Amstutz) Neuenschwander. She was a 1956 graduate of Rossville High School. She married Gene A. McCarty on June 22, 1958; he survives.

Donna worked as a secretary for Lafayette Life Insurance Company before becoming the owner of McCarty's Day Care for 17 years. She was a member of Eastside Assembly of God in Lafayette, Carroll County Home Extension, Carroll County Chorus, and worked on the Carroll County Election Board.

Donna was a former member of Pyrmont United Methodist Church where she was a choir member and Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed camping, gardening, canning, and spent several years wintering in Winter Haven, Florida.

Along with her husband of 62 years, Donna is survived by her sons, Steve McCarty of Wabash, and Gary (Vicki) McCarty of Westfield, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Millie McCarty.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home-Rossville Chapel. The family requests that masks be worn. Private family services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am with live-stream video of the service available at www.gendafuneralhome.com. Pastor Wayne McGuire will officiate. Private family burial will follow at Rossville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's honor to Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St. #100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
AUG
1
Service
10:00 AM
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
