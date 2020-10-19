1/1
Donna S. Ruch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna S. Ruch

Frankfort - Donna S. Ruch, 86, of rural Frankfort, Ind., died October 17, 2020 at I.U. Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. She was born June 1, 1934 in Clinton County, Ind. to Harold & Alice (Robertson) Barnett. She married Otis Edmund "Ed" Ruch on April 25, 1954 at the First Methodist Church in Frankfort and he survives. Donna was a 1952 graduate of Frankfort High School. She attended Purdue University, received her BA in elementary education from Butler and her Masters from Ball State. She was the county attendance officer before teaching at Woodside School and Clinton Central Elementary. She retired as a 4th grade teacher from Clinton Central in 1996. She was a member of the Kilmore United Methodist Church, where she was involved with youth and the children's choir. She was also a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, Frankfort Education Foundation, and Tri Kappa. Donna enjoyed reading, traveling, family activities, and enjoyed attending sporting events with her husband, Ed. Her priority was her family whom she dearly loved and was known by all as a kind and loving person. She is survived by her husband: Ed Ruch of rural Frankfort, 2 daughters: Linda S. (Dave) Skinner of rural Frankfort and Jan E. (Walter) Warren of Seymour, 1 son: Joe E. (Susan) Ruch of Frankfort, 8 grandchildren, Zeb Skinner of Frankfort, Eric Skinner of Colorado, Kyle (Amy) Ruch of Chicago, Emily (Brent) Noble of Brownsburg, Maddy Ruch of Muncie, Mackenna Eldredge of Frankfort, Payton Warren of California and Macey Warren of Louisville, and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, William "Beezer" Barnett. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Craig Overman will officiate. Burial will be in Kilmore Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County Boys & Girls Club or Kilmore United Methodist Church, c/o James Need, 1555 N. Main, Frankfort, IN 46041. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family or send a Hug from Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goodwin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved