Donna S. Ruch
Frankfort - Donna S. Ruch, 86, of rural Frankfort, Ind., died October 17, 2020 at I.U. Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. She was born June 1, 1934 in Clinton County, Ind. to Harold & Alice (Robertson) Barnett. She married Otis Edmund "Ed" Ruch on April 25, 1954 at the First Methodist Church in Frankfort and he survives. Donna was a 1952 graduate of Frankfort High School. She attended Purdue University, received her BA in elementary education from Butler and her Masters from Ball State. She was the county attendance officer before teaching at Woodside School and Clinton Central Elementary. She retired as a 4th grade teacher from Clinton Central in 1996. She was a member of the Kilmore United Methodist Church, where she was involved with youth and the children's choir. She was also a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, Frankfort Education Foundation, and Tri Kappa. Donna enjoyed reading, traveling, family activities, and enjoyed attending sporting events with her husband, Ed. Her priority was her family whom she dearly loved and was known by all as a kind and loving person. She is survived by her husband: Ed Ruch of rural Frankfort, 2 daughters: Linda S. (Dave) Skinner of rural Frankfort and Jan E. (Walter) Warren of Seymour, 1 son: Joe E. (Susan) Ruch of Frankfort, 8 grandchildren, Zeb Skinner of Frankfort, Eric Skinner of Colorado, Kyle (Amy) Ruch of Chicago, Emily (Brent) Noble of Brownsburg, Maddy Ruch of Muncie, Mackenna Eldredge of Frankfort, Payton Warren of California and Macey Warren of Louisville, and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, William "Beezer" Barnett. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Craig Overman will officiate. Burial will be in Kilmore Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County Boys & Girls Club or Kilmore United Methodist Church, c/o James Need, 1555 N. Main, Frankfort, IN 46041. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
