Donnabelle Kruszewski
Lafayette - Donnabelle Raub Kruszewski of Lafayette, 92, passed away peacefully at home at 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born November 10, 1926 in Lafayette to Oliver H. Raub and Marguerite Dyer Raub. She graduated from West Lafayette High School, Purdue University and received a Master's Degree from Butler University.
In 1953 she married Stanley J. Kruszewski in South Bend, IN. They later divorced. They had three children: Dennis Raub Kruszewski (Mary Gill) of Atlanta, GA; Karen Marie Jaeger (Mark) and Theresa Ann Kruszewski of Lafayette, IN.
While in South Bend, Donnabelle worked as a draftswoman at Bendix Aviation and later as a kitchen designer at Robertson's. When Stanley went into the service, she returned to Lafayette and became manager of Armstrong Engineering in West Lafayette, while obtaining her teaching license from Butler University. She began her teaching career at Monitor Elementary and then Durgan Elementary, from where she retired. In addition to teaching, she worked part-time as a cashier at Marsh Supermarket and Ace Hardware.
Donnabelle was a member of West Lafayette United Methodist Church. In retirement she volunteered at the church's thrift shop. She was an avid fan of Purdue sports, the Cubs and Colts. She enjoyed playing bridge in several clubs. Donnabelle was a member and past president of PEO, Chapter D. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved her cats Chloe and Shadow.
Surviving besides her children are her grandchildren Cory Kruszewski of Austin, TX, Kendall Kruszewski of Atlanta, GA and Sydney Kruszewski of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Alkire of Lafayette, IN.
A private burial was held on September 8, 2019 at the IOOF Cemetery in Brookston, IN, Father Tim Alkire presiding. Family and friends are invited to share in Donnabelle's Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, located at Market Square. Memorial donations can be made to Almost Home Humane Society of Lafayette, Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, UT, or .
The family would also like to thank everyone at Franciscan Hospice Care for helping to keep mom comfortable and at home as she passed peacefully to her eternal life. Thank you to Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home for graciously handling the funeral arrangement.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019