Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Weaver Chapel United Methodist Church
West Lafayette, IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Weaver Chapel United Methodist Church
West Lafayette, IN
Dora Lavinia Elston


1924 - 2020
Dora Lavinia Elston Obituary
Dora Lavinia Elston

West Lafayette - Dora Lavina Elston, 96, of West Lafayette, passed away at her residence 9:30 AM Monday March 2, 2020. She was born in Monon, IN February 24, 1924, the daughter of the late Ben and Mae Peregrine Denton, and attended White and Jasper County Schools. Dora had resided in the Lafayette area since 1954, moving from the Winamac and Star City, IN areas. Her marriage was to William D. Elston at Valparaiso, IN October 25, 1942, and he preceded her in death August 1, 2010. Dora was employed as a cook on the Purdue University campus at the Fowler House and Fowler Court, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Weaver Chapel United Methodist Church and enjoyed quilting, cooking and baking. Surviving are three daughters, Katherine Flanagan of East Holden, ME; Nancy Verrill (Bruce) of Exeter, ME; Rebecca McDougal (Michael) of Montpelier, IN; and a son, Daniel Elston of West Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers. Friends may call at the Weaver Chapel United Methodist Church, West Lafayette from 9:30 AM until the service at 10:30 AM Saturday March 7, Rev. Craig LaSuer officiating. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Weaver Chapel United Methodist Church. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home is honored to serve the Elston family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
