Dora N. Evans
Dayton - Dora N. Evans, 96, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community. She was born December 11, 1923, in Indianaplolis, IN, to the late Chandos O. and Dora G. (McFarland) Graham.
Dora married William M. Evans on September 1, 1945, in Indianapolis and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2015. They were married 70 years at the time of William's passing.
She worked at Lafayette Jefferson High School as a baker in the cafeteria for several years. Dora enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandkids.
Dora was a quiet unassuming person with a big heart. She always welcomed anybody in to her home with open arms. Dora was a good listener and fantastic loving mother. She will be sorely missed by her five favorite daughters.
Surviving are her daughters Dora (Chuck) Smith of Attica, Diane Scholtes of Dayton, Sallie Cull of Lafayette, Marilyn Evans of Dayton, Joyce (Randy) West of Frankfort, grandchildren Timothy Smith, Scott (Suzie) Smith, Roger Smith, Jason Cull, Amber (Devin) Kennedy, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Also surviving are her siblings Chandos O. Graham Jr., Wilma Fairbanks, Letha Luichinger, Janice (Michael) Kelly, Gloria (Larry) Helton and Millie Miller.
Dora was preceded in death by siblings Julia Skinner, Etta (Billy) Wheeler, Carolyn (Bill) Leonard, Karen Graham, sister-in-law Joann Graham, brothers-in-laws Jim Luichinger and Francis Fairbanks, and a son-in-law Terry Cull.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mulberry Health and Retirement for their loving care of our mother.
Due to restrictions a private service will be held on Tuesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Dora's memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 15 to May 17, 2020