Doris Ann Gray Fontes
Monticello - Doris Ann Gray Fontes, 85, of rural Monticello, died Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. She was born Feb 11, 1934 in Tewksbury, MA, to the late Victor & Jane Watson Gray. Her marriage was to Raymond J. Fontes Sr, in Tewksbury, MA, on Feb 11, 1955, and he survives. She was a 1952 graduate of Tewksbury High School, MA. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and baking, and made world famous shortbread. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grand & great grandchildren. Surviving: husband-Raymond J. Fontes Sr of rural Monticello; daughter-Carol A. Trubey of Loudon, NH; sons-Raymond J. Fontes Jr (Brenda) of Monticello, Daniel Fontes of Lafayette; sisters-Patricia Girard of Agawam, MA, Alice DiPaolo of Wales, ME; brothers-Robert Gray of Wales, ME, Charles Gray of Millinocket, ME; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. Preceded by 2 sisters Mary Stanley & Grace Oliveria; brother's James Gray & Raymond Gray. Services: Memorial service at a later date, with private family burial at Brown Church Cemetery, Rockfield. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020