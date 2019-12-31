Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
For more information about
Doris Fontes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Fontes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ann Gray Fontes


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Ann Gray Fontes Obituary
Doris Ann Gray Fontes

Monticello - Doris Ann Gray Fontes, 85, of rural Monticello, died Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. She was born Feb 11, 1934 in Tewksbury, MA, to the late Victor & Jane Watson Gray. Her marriage was to Raymond J. Fontes Sr, in Tewksbury, MA, on Feb 11, 1955, and he survives. She was a 1952 graduate of Tewksbury High School, MA. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and baking, and made world famous shortbread. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grand & great grandchildren. Surviving: husband-Raymond J. Fontes Sr of rural Monticello; daughter-Carol A. Trubey of Loudon, NH; sons-Raymond J. Fontes Jr (Brenda) of Monticello, Daniel Fontes of Lafayette; sisters-Patricia Girard of Agawam, MA, Alice DiPaolo of Wales, ME; brothers-Robert Gray of Wales, ME, Charles Gray of Millinocket, ME; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. Preceded by 2 sisters Mary Stanley & Grace Oliveria; brother's James Gray & Raymond Gray. Services: Memorial service at a later date, with private family burial at Brown Church Cemetery, Rockfield. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -