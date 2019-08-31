Services
Frain-Querry-Ulbricht Chapel
230 South Brooks St.
Francesville, IN 47946
219 567-9551
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Apostolic Christian Church
Francesville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Getz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Arlene Prettyman Getz


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Arlene Prettyman Getz Obituary
Doris Arlene Prettyman Getz, 88, of Francesville, IN went to be with the Lord Thursday morning August 29, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home. Doris was born on May 28, 1931 in Francesville to the late Merl & Alma Peters Prettyman. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School in Pulaski, IN. Doris married the late Keith M. Getz on June 4, 1950 in Winamac, IN. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1994. Doris and Keith owned and operated Getz Plumbing and Heating in Francesville where she worked as bookkeeper. She enjoyed working at the Francesville Library and was on the board for many years (serving as president). Doris was a faithful volunteer at both hospitals in Lafayette, IN. She was happiest when serving others.

Doris committed her life to our Saviour Jesus Christ and was baptized in 1962. She was a devoted member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville.

Doris was an avid reader and enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Doris cherished her family (especially her grandchildren), valued her close circle of friends and loved the Francesville community. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by: Jill Kozeluh, Daughter, Jenna (Dan) Kilgus, Daughter, Jody (Bruce) Waibel, Daughter, Jason (Maggie) Getz, Son, 10 grandchildren: Aaron (Kayla) Kilgus, Trenton (Cammie) Kilgus, Alisia (Kent) Schlatter, Stuart (Sarah) Kilgus, Mark (Anna) Waibel, Colby Waibel, Kaitlin Waibel, Alexandra Getz, Leanna Getz and Ethan Getz, 9 great grandchildren, Donald (Mary) Prettyman, Brother, Theodore (Wendy) Prettyman, Brother.

She was preceded in death by: Merl and Alma Peters Prettyman, Parents, Keith M. Getz, Husband, Joseph Kozeluh, Son-in-law, Maya Getz, Granddaughter, 5 Brothers: Roger, Robert, Ralph, Charles "Dick" and Ronald Prettyman.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville, IN with Ministers of the Church officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM EDT Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN and one hour prior to the services at the church Wednesday.

Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, IN.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Francesville Library or the Francesville Apostolic Christian Church.

Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at

www.frainmortuary.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now