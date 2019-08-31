|
|
Doris Arlene Prettyman Getz, 88, of Francesville, IN went to be with the Lord Thursday morning August 29, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home. Doris was born on May 28, 1931 in Francesville to the late Merl & Alma Peters Prettyman. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School in Pulaski, IN. Doris married the late Keith M. Getz on June 4, 1950 in Winamac, IN. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1994. Doris and Keith owned and operated Getz Plumbing and Heating in Francesville where she worked as bookkeeper. She enjoyed working at the Francesville Library and was on the board for many years (serving as president). Doris was a faithful volunteer at both hospitals in Lafayette, IN. She was happiest when serving others.
Doris committed her life to our Saviour Jesus Christ and was baptized in 1962. She was a devoted member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville.
Doris was an avid reader and enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Doris cherished her family (especially her grandchildren), valued her close circle of friends and loved the Francesville community. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by: Jill Kozeluh, Daughter, Jenna (Dan) Kilgus, Daughter, Jody (Bruce) Waibel, Daughter, Jason (Maggie) Getz, Son, 10 grandchildren: Aaron (Kayla) Kilgus, Trenton (Cammie) Kilgus, Alisia (Kent) Schlatter, Stuart (Sarah) Kilgus, Mark (Anna) Waibel, Colby Waibel, Kaitlin Waibel, Alexandra Getz, Leanna Getz and Ethan Getz, 9 great grandchildren, Donald (Mary) Prettyman, Brother, Theodore (Wendy) Prettyman, Brother.
She was preceded in death by: Merl and Alma Peters Prettyman, Parents, Keith M. Getz, Husband, Joseph Kozeluh, Son-in-law, Maya Getz, Granddaughter, 5 Brothers: Roger, Robert, Ralph, Charles "Dick" and Ronald Prettyman.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville, IN with Ministers of the Church officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-8 PM EDT Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN and one hour prior to the services at the church Wednesday.
Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Francesville Library or the Francesville Apostolic Christian Church.
Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at
www.frainmortuary.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019