Services
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
View Map
Lafayette - Doris Eileen Brown Dill, 94, passed away following a lengthy illness, at 5:30 PM Friday, February 8, 2019 in St. Anthony Healthcare, Lafayette. She was born on June 13, 1924 in Jackson Township of Tippecanoe County and never moved away from her roots. Her parents, Charles and Iness Reeves Brown preceded her in death. She married Chester Dill in Jackson Township on September 3, 1942 and he preceded her in death.

Doris was a graduate of Jackson Township High School and remained on the family farm until her health failed. She loved her family, the farm life and living on '550'. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, traveling and reading her Bible. Doris was active in the Jackson Heights United Methodist Church, Research Club, United Methodist Women, Extension Homemakers, American Simmental Association and the Maine Anjou Association.

Surviving are: Grandchildren; Christine (Andy) Wise of rural Lafayette, Courtney Dill of Philadelphia, PA, Elizabeth (Adam) Stonecipher of rural Lafayette, Clint Thayer of rural Lafayette, Mandy (Phil) Keller of Zionsville, son-in-law Stan Thayer of rural Lafayette, daughter-in-law Colleen Dill of rural New Richmond. Great-grandchldren: Jack, Will and Avery Keller, Jackson Wise, Ainsley, Hadley and Easton Stonecipher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester, a son, Charles 'Chuck' Dill, daughters Nancy Thayer and Bonnie Jean Dill and great-grandson Zac Wise.

Visitation hours are 10:00 - 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate, with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastors Jerry Miller and Duane Mycroft officiating. Burial will follow in West Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jackson Heights United Methodist Church. Visit us online to leave a condolence or share a memory at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019
