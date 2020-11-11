Doris Elaine Deibler Weis
Lafayette - Doris Elaine Deibler Weis, 85, of Lafayette, IN, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in her home. She was born on April 22, 1935 in West Orange, NJ, to the late Ellis W. Deibler and the late Martha Kimple Deibler. She attended Goucher College, earning a B.A. in Latin American Studies. On August 25, 1956, Doris married Charles Nicholas Weis in West Orange.
Doris was a wonderful, loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed music: singing, playing the piano, and playing both the hammer and lap dulcimers. She loved spending time outdoors, especially camping, hiking, and canoeing. With her family she brought history to life with the Ouiatenon Voyageurs. Doris was an avid gardener and her garden fed family and community abundantly. She enjoyed reading and playing games with family and friends: she was virtually unbeatable at word games.
Over her life Doris volunteered for many groups including Reach to Recovery, The Arc, South Side Food Pantry, Wildcat Guardians and other environmental advocacy groups. She was a member of St. Andrew UMC in West Lafayette and played with the Dulcimer Gathering. Doris retired as Postmaster at Buck Creek, IN.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ellis Jr., and husband, Chuck. She is survived by: son, David Weis Lafayette; daughters, Wendy Smith (Paul Keaton) Valparaiso, IN and Rebecca Weis (Steve Gass) Lafayette; and grandchildren, Skyler Smith Portage, IN, Trey Smith Buffalo, NY, and Ashley Jones (Gavin) Lafayette.
A memorial service will be held Saturday Dec. 5, 2:00pm at St Andrew UMC, West Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Wabash Center, Niches Land Trust, The Arc, or St. Andrews UMC. You may leave condolences and memories of Doris online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com