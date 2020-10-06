1/1
Doris J. Reifel
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris J. Reifel

Doris J. Reifel, 93, passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at The Cedars, Leo. Indiana. Born, in Niles Michigan on December 25, 1926, the daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Ennis) Trobaugh. She was a member of St Vincent Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. She married Joseph Reifel, who survives. On, January 30, 1947. One of her many accomplishments was getting to visit all fifty of the US States with her husband Joseph. Surviving along with her husband Joseph are daughters Barbara (Gary) Moelller, Rene (Carol Rossiter) Reifel; son James Reifel; daughter-in-law Nola Reifel; 4 grandchildren; Ann Marie Wright, Christopher Moeller, Beth Bow, Trent Reifel; 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Alan Reifel; sisters Betty Weaver and Dorothy Cooley; half sister Mary Combs; 2 half-brothers Maurice and Lawrence Trobaugh. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am Friday, October 9, 2020, with the Rosary being recited 9:30am, with calling until service time, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Rd Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 DuPont Rd Ft Wayne, IN. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Preferred memorials to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 3327 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. To sign the online guestbook got to:

www.mccombandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Vincent's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley Pine Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved