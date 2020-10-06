Doris J. ReifelDoris J. Reifel, 93, passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at The Cedars, Leo. Indiana. Born, in Niles Michigan on December 25, 1926, the daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Ennis) Trobaugh. She was a member of St Vincent Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. She married Joseph Reifel, who survives. On, January 30, 1947. One of her many accomplishments was getting to visit all fifty of the US States with her husband Joseph. Surviving along with her husband Joseph are daughters Barbara (Gary) Moelller, Rene (Carol Rossiter) Reifel; son James Reifel; daughter-in-law Nola Reifel; 4 grandchildren; Ann Marie Wright, Christopher Moeller, Beth Bow, Trent Reifel; 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Alan Reifel; sisters Betty Weaver and Dorothy Cooley; half sister Mary Combs; 2 half-brothers Maurice and Lawrence Trobaugh. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am Friday, October 9, 2020, with the Rosary being recited 9:30am, with calling until service time, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Rd Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 DuPont Rd Ft Wayne, IN. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Preferred memorials to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 3327 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. To sign the online guestbook got to: