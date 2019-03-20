|
Doris June (Jeffries) Salts
Mellott - Doris June (Jeffries) Salts, 87, formerly of Hillsboro and Mellott, passed away in the emergency room of the Franciscan Health Hospital, Crawfordsville on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 3:45 a.m.
Doris was born in Veedersburg, Indiana on September 13, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Ernest W. and Thelma Louise (Harper) Jeffries.
Doris grew up in Hillsboro, graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1949. She has resided in Mellott since 1981.
Doris married Paul Dewey Salts on November 29, 1949 in Attica. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2018.
Doris formerly worked at National Homes in Lafayette. She later received her Nurses Aide Certificate and began working in the Waters of Covington and more recently in the Williamsburg Healthcare Center until her retirement.
She enjoyed needle point and embroidery.
She leaves behind her son, William Randolph "Randy" (Dixie) Salts, Wingate; a brother, Kenneth (Joyce) Jeffries; two granddaughters, Erin Rachel (John) Steckler and Jennifer Lynn (Jonathan) Wright; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Steckler, Matthew Wright and Meredith Wright. Doris was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lynn Salts and a brother, Gene Jeffries.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Hillsboro on Thursday, March 21st from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Norma Jean Bangel officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019