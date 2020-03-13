|
Doris May (Workinger) Williams
Mellott - Doris May (Workinger) Williams, 90, formerly of Mellott and had been residing at Autumn Trace in Attica, passed away at Autumn Trace on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Doris was born in Attica, Indiana on September 3, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Nina (Mears) Workinger. Doris was raised in Attica and had lived most of her adult life in Mellott, Indiana.
On October 20, 1947, Doris married Ira Ray "Zeke" Williams in Rushville, Indiana. Zeke preceded her in death on June 23, 2012.
Doris was the happiest when she was shopping! She enjoyed her many different outfits and getting her hair done every week! She was a beautiful lady and was especially delighted when others took note of this. She enjoyed decorating her home and assisted living apartment, taking great pride in doing so. She took care of her husband throughout his illness with Alzheimer's disease for many years. Doris enjoyed gardening and planting beautiful flowers in the summers. Doris was a wonderful cook and made many delicious holiday dinners. She worked as a lunch lady for the Fountain Central school system for several years. She liked her house clean and to drive a nice car. Doris loved the Lord, studying the Bible and attending Mellott Community Bible Church where she was member. Doris was a strong lady who endured her lifelong illness with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy called Charcot-Marie-Tooth and a couple of bouts of cancer like a true champion.
Doris spent her final years at Autumn Trace in Attica, where she enjoyed spending time with some special friends. The family would like to thank the loving staff at Autumn Trace for taking such amazing care of her during the most delicate time of her life. She became very close to them and was quite blessed to have gotten to know them as they touched her heart in an extraordinary way!
Doris leaves behind a daughter, Terri Minick, Shell Lake, WI formerly of Mellott, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Diane Williams, Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Carla (Troy) Goetz, Shell Lake, WI and Tony Ray Williams, Indianapolis; two great-grandchildren, Jadee and Jalen Goetz, both of Wisconsin; a brother, Tom (Bev) Workinger, Crystal Lake, IL. She was preceded in death by a son, Tony Williams.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mellott Community Bible Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020