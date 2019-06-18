Resources
Indianapolis - Doris Jean Ruse, 85, of Indianapolis passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at Community South in Indianapolis.

She was born April 18, 1934 in Logansport, to the late Alva and Mary (Powell) Sturdivant. She married Jack E. Ruse on May 19, 1968 in Elko, Nevada.

Doris was a Hostess for the Senior Center. She was a member of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and The Relief Society at Church.

She is survived by her children: James L. Weidner of Salem, IL, Kelly J. Weidner of Indianapolis, Mary (Rex) Lawrence of Bergersville, IN, and step-son Richard Cotterman of Fort Wayne; siblings: Lena Tibbits of Hollywood, FL; four grandchildren: Lydia, Jack, Spencer and Hunter Weidner; and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, siblings Josephine Cunningham, Margaret Farrell, James Sturdivant and Harold Sturdivant

Visitation will be held 12pm - 2pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2pm with interment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 18, 2019
