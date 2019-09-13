Services
ROYAL CENTER LOCATION - Royal Center
304 S. Chicago St
Royal Center, IN 46978
(574) 643-2265
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrison - Metzger- Rans Funeral Home, Royal Center Chapel
Doris (Fry) Spencer, 79, was called to God on the morning of Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Lafayette Indiana in the company of her children and grandchildren. She was born June 6, 1940, in Logansport Indiana, to the late Vern Keith and Rosetta Mae (Dewitt) Fry.

Doris grew up in rural Cass County on 320 acres nestled between Logansport and Royal Center. She graduated from Royal Center High School (Class of 1958) and attended Indiana University earning a BS as a Registered Nurse and the honor of Summa Cum Laude (Class of 1962). Doris later earned an MS of Education from Purdue University in 1983. Doris was preceded in passing by her husband Ivan Spencer August 14, 2004.

Doris was a registered nurse who enjoyed a long career as an instructor at St Joseph, St Elizabeth, and Ivy Tech over the years. For a portion of her time with Ivy Tech, she was the director of the nursing program and then later stepped down to instructor position which she retired from.

Doris's greatest passions were her children, grandchildren and traveling to different places with her family. She loved hosting family over the holidays and going on large group family trips and excursions. She had fun attending her children's and grandkid's school, music, and athletic events. Doris also enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and having lunch dates with her friends.

Surviving are her children, Steve (Gina) Spencer of Lafayette, Rochelle "Shelley" (Harold "Butch") Corbin of Romney, Indiana, as well as grand and great grandchildren Keyla (Thomas) Lane (children, Darrick, Seamus, Connor), Katie (Brandon) Davis (children, Michael, Mitchell), Kirsten (Sean) Keevin, Katelin (Ben) Cornell, Eric Spencer, Ashley Spencer and Steven Spencer.

Doris had three older brothers who preceded her in passing, Bruce, Burl and Loren Fry.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Harrison - Metzger- Rans Funeral Home, Royal Center Chapel. Kevin Fry will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Kistler Cemetery, Royal Center.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Doris's memory to: CurePSP, https://www.psp.org/, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY. 10001

Sign Doris's online guest book or leave condolences for the Spencer family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
