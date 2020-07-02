Doris Warren
Fort Wayne - Doris Ann (Blodgett) Warren, 87, of Ft. Wayne, formerly of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday 2, 2020 at St. Anne Home & Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, IN.
She was born December 7, 1932 in Goshen, IN to the late Nicholas and Nettie Elizabeth (Davis) Blodgett. She was a graduate of Goshen High School. She married John A. Warren on December 29, 1951 in Goshen and he survives. Doris was a member of the Buck Creek United Methodist Church. She loved watching sports and going fishing.
Surviving along with her husband, John, are two daughters; Jane A. (Arnold ) Hirschy and Kathy J. (Dean) Malcolm; and sister Beatrice Mast of Howe, IN; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Dwight Monical officiating. Interment will follow at North Union Cemetery.