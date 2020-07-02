1/
Doris Warren
Doris Warren

Fort Wayne - Doris Ann (Blodgett) Warren, 87, of Ft. Wayne, formerly of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday 2, 2020 at St. Anne Home & Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, IN.

She was born December 7, 1932 in Goshen, IN to the late Nicholas and Nettie Elizabeth (Davis) Blodgett. She was a graduate of Goshen High School. She married John A. Warren on December 29, 1951 in Goshen and he survives. Doris was a member of the Buck Creek United Methodist Church. She loved watching sports and going fishing.

Surviving along with her husband, John, are two daughters; Jane A. (Arnold ) Hirschy and Kathy J. (Dean) Malcolm; and sister Beatrice Mast of Howe, IN; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Dwight Monical officiating. Interment will follow at North Union Cemetery. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
