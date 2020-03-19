|
Dorothea L. Gist
West Lafayette - Dorothea Louise (Gigi) Gist, age 80, passed away in her daughter's arms on March 17, 2020. She was a resident at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus, where she was surrounded by loving people for the past 3 years. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She loved to sing, she loved animals, and she loved her family.
Dotty Lou was born on August 24th, 1939 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Clement William Wiedinmyer and Elizabeth Dorothea Roland Wiedinmyer. She spent many wonderful years in Rochester, New York and her favorite place, Venice, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Bethany VanFossen and son-in-law, Phillip VanFossen, her son Todd Hutchings and daughter-in-law Elva Rodriguez, and her grandchildren, Lilly VanFossen, Madison Weathers and Kirk Weathers, and her great granddaughter, Charlotte Louise Weathers. She is also survived by her Uncle Roland McIntosh and Cousin James McIntosh.
Services will be private, and the family asks that you do a random act of kindness in her honor. She would have liked that. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020