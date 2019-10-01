|
|
Dorothy A. "Dottie" Hutson
Brookston - Dorothy A. "Dottie" Hutson, 83, of Brookston, passed away at 3:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Prairie Lakes Health Campus, Noblesville.
She was born June 16, 1936 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Sidney and Carrie (Wright) Bone and was a 1954 graduate of Battle Ground High School.
Her marriage of 50 years was to Clifford E. "Ed" Hutson on November 1, 1958 in Brookston; he preceded her in death on July 28, 2009.
Dottie was a homemaker who took pride in raising her four boys. She enjoyed being involved in their lives and cheering on their accomplishments in high school and beyond. More than anything, Dottie enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed sewing, playing the piano and singing in the choir.
Mrs. Hutson was a longtime member of the Brookston United Methodist Church where she was a bookkeeper. She was also an administrative assistant for the Brookston Town Hall.
Surviving are three sons, Steve Hutson (wife: Stacy) of Fishers, Brian Hutson (wife: Cara) of Pendleton and Michael Hutson (wife: Beth) of Edina, Minnesota. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Alie, Jorie, Emma, Jacob and Jack; they were the light of her life.
Preceding her in death with her parents and husband is a son, Rob Hutson; two brothers, Jim and Everett Bone and a sister, Ruth Wells.
Friends may call from 12 p.m. (noon) until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Interment to follow in the Brookston IOOF Cemetery.
Memorials maybe made in her honor to the Brookston United Methodist Church or the .
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019