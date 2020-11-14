Dorothy C. Murphy
West Lafayette - Dorothy C. Murphy, 94, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at University Place. She was born January 1, 1926, in Sumner County, KS, to the late Everett and Mary (Louderman) Hamilton.
Dorothy attended South Haven High School and New Mexico State University. Her marriage was to John Michael Murphy and he preceded her in death in 1954.
Dorothy worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Chemistry Department at Purdue University, retiring in 1990.
She was a supporter of the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra, Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, Tippecanoe Arts Federation and Haan Mansion Museum of Indiana Art.
Dorothy was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and Friends of West Lafayette Library. She enjoyed oil painting, gardening, traveling abroad and an infinite love for Purdue University.
Surviving are her grandsons Christopher T. (Abby) Murphy, Ryan T. (Sarah) Murphy both of Carmel, IN, grandchildren Jackson, Annabel and Mabel. Also surviving is her sister Elsie P. (Len) Baylor.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her children Patrice Louise Murphy and J. Michael Murphy, siblings Roger Hamilton, Nina Ransom and Norma Hylton.
A private service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Lafayette Public Library or Lafayette Adult Resource Academy. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com