Dorothy "Dixie" Conner
Otterbein - Dorothy "Dixie" Conner, went to Heaven on Sunday, July 12, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Dixie was born on September 8, 1924, in Green Hill, Indiana, to J.W. and Ella Wilson Franklin, the seventh of nine children. She had an idyllic childhood with the family owning the town's General store and their home facing Main Street on the front and a creek in the back.
Dixie graduated from Otterbein High School in 1942 and had already fallen in love with a classmate, Charlie Conner, whom she married in 1944. When Charlie joined the army during World War II, Dixie lived with her parents and worked as a proofreader for Haywood Publishing Company in Lafayette, Indiana. When Charlie returned home after 3 years of service, they moved to the Conner family farm near Otterbein, Indiana. There they were blessed with four children. In the 1960's and 1970's Dixie worked as the librarian for Otterbein Elementary School and also taught a high school Sunday school class at the Otterbein United Methodist Church. Many adults around the area now tell of the wonderful impact Dixie had on their lives during this time.
Dixie is survived by her younger brother, Ted Franklin (93) of West Lafayette, and her daughter Penny (Harry) Dunwoody, also of West Lafayette, her son Mike, who still farms the family farm, her daughter Jan, with whom she lived, and her son Chuck (Dru) of McClean, Virginia.
In 1972 Dixie took on a new title, one she probably loved the best. She became "Nana" with the birth of her first grandchild. Her ten grandchildren who adored her are Chad (Amy) Dunwoody, Amy (Greg) Allison, Todd Dunwoody, Beth (Travis) Duell, Katie (Jonathan) Kirkpatrick, Ben (Elise) Conner, Gary (Jessica) Conner, Andrew (Estefania) Conner, Rachel (Michael) Dukes, and Emily Conner. Dixie is also survived by twenty-three great-grandchildren: Ashlyn, Austin, Tanner, J.C., Lexi, Whitney, Mallory, Landon, Alexandra, and Darren. Also surviving are Nathan, Ryan, Carter, Connor, Calvin, Caleb, Charlie, Ava, Claire, Emma, Andrew, Annie and Dante. In addition, Dixie is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews who remember Aunt Dixie's delicious family dinners. To Dixie family was everything!
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charlie in 1994, her four brothers; Joe, Chub, Wen and Wib Franklin and three sisters; Mary Coats, Martha Booher and Norma Peterson.
Friends and family may call on Friday, July 17 from 4 to 8 PM at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 405 East Oxford Street, Otterbein. The funeral service will be held there on Saturday, July 18 at 1 PM officiated by Pastors Jack Scott and Ben Cassaday. (Due to the current pandemic, please wear your masks and practice social distancing.) Interment will follow and be for the immediate family at Pond Grove Cemetery in Otterbein. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church's children's programs, PO Box 156, Otterbein, Indiana 47970. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Dixie's Family. Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com
to leave any condolences or to share a photo or memory of Dixie.