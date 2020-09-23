Dorothy Ellen (Seeger) Hazlett



Dorothy Ellen (Seeger) Hazlett, aged 89, passed away peacefully on 09/23/2020, after a long bout with old age dementia. She was born on January 23, 1931, to Robert and Frances Seeger, in Lafayette, Indiana. Dorothy was the third of four girls in their Catholic family. The four girls went to Catholic School at St. Lawrence in Lafayette. Dorothy met her future husband, Robert Hazlett, at Purdue University in West Lafayette in the early 1950s. They had both grown up as children during the Depression and WWII, and they were used to hard work and many of the sacrifices folks had to make during those hard times. After college, they were married in 1953. The next stop was Cleveland, Ohio, where "Bob and Dot" worked hard and saved for their first home. Their three children were born in the late 1950s - Robert (Jr.), Martha, and Melinda. They were known as Mickey, Marty, and Mindy. Dorothy continued to work very hard, as a wife and a mother, for the many years to follow. As the children grew, in Grand Rapids, MI, she helped out with a job outside the home, and she volunteered her time generously to animal shelters, hospital guilds, and later on, to a variety of Catholic Church services and as a hospice volunteer. She was always working for others - her whole life. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, her parents, her sisters (and their spouses) and a grandson, John. She is survived by her three children - Robert, Martha (Dan Colclasure), and Melinda (Ken) Oster. She has three grandchildren - Helen, Casey, and Cody. There are two great grandchildren - Christion and Kennedy. Her love of people and animals in need knew no bounds. Her Faith in God was strong throughout her life. She will be missed here, now that she has relocated to Heaven, forever. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday September 28th from 12pm -1pm at the Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home followed by a service beginning at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary, 8935 Thompson Rd, Lake Odessa, MI 48849, or Interim Hospice, 1971 East Beltline Ave NE, Suite 219, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. (Special Thanks to Mom's wonderful Hospice Caregivers - Jodi, Carey, Heather, Ashley, Pam, Kristin, Belle, Kayla, Jess, and Chaplain Norvie).









