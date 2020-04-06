Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Dorothy Elpers Obituary
Dorothy Elpers

Lafayette - Dorothy M. Elpers, 92, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She had spent the last year of her life at Mulberry Lutheran Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mirl Shedrow. She married Wayne Elpers and he died in 1994.

She attended Lafayette schools. She was a life-time member of V.F.W., American Legion and Forty and Eight. She and her husband enjoyed bowling and many visits to the V.F.W. She had worked at Woolworth and retired from Andovers.

Also preceded in death by her twin sister Doris Ward, (husband Tom), Josephine Martz, and brother Eugene "Bud" Shedrow (wife Rogene) and a special niece Patty Baker.

Survived by, her special nephew Gordy Ward (wife Bev), nephew John Ward (Jean). Several nieces and nephews, two great nieces and two great nephews; five great-great nieces and nephews. One favorite great-great nephew Efrem "Scoot" Scowden who rode his bike to visit her often.

Graveside service will be held 11am Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
