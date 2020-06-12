Dorothy Fountain
Lafayette - Dorothy Jean (Prather) Fountain, 90, of Lafayette passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Creasy Springs.
She was born December 4, 1929 in Talbot, IN, to the late Floyd Earl and Emma J. (Gatrell) Prather.
On August 9, 1946 she married William Fountain in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2012.
Dorothy worked at Sears for 13 years and was a member of Christ Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking for her family, attending grandchildren and great-grandchildren's ball games and spending the winters in Florida. Most of all, Dorothy loved being with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter: Peggy Ann Gruver (Gerald), daughter in law Sandy Fountain; two grandchildren: Courtney Pierce (Stephen) and Stacy Conklin (Chris) and seven great-grandchildren: Owen, Colt, and Cannon Pierce and Owen, Brayden, Kaylie and Mackenzie Conklin; and brother Charles Prather (Janet) all of Lafayette.
Along with her husband, William, she is preceded in death by her son Steven W. Fountain, granddaughter Kiley Gruver, parents Floyd and Emma, three sisters Harriet, Shirley and Donna and brothers Fred and Harvey.
Due to COVID 19 the family is requesting private family services. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Creasy Springs Health Campus for their exceptional care and comfort. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.