Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Halbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Halbrook


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Halbrook Obituary
Dorothy Halbrook

West Lafayette - Dorothy M. (Cass) Million-Halbrook, 83 formerly of West Lafayette, IN passed away at Orchard Park Assisted Living, Kyle, TX on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with family by her side. Dorothy was born in Burnettsville, IN on July 14, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Nellie R. (Meeker) Cass. Dorothy was raised in Burnettsville and graduated from Burnettsville High School. Dorothy was a homemaker and when her youngest went to school she started working at Hershey Elementary School until her retirement. When home in West Lafayette she attended Buck Creek United Methodist Church. Her life was dedicated to her four children and grandchildren; she enjoyed attending all of their sporting activities and events. Dorothy was an avid euchre player, fan of the Cubs, and college basketball. For years she enjoyed winters in Harlingen, TX where she had many close friends.

Dorothy was first married to Mack E. Million in Monticello, IN on February 17, 1956. Mack preceded her in death on June 11, 2005. She later married William Halbrook on June 27, 2009; he survives.

She leaves behind four children, Mickie (Chirs) Dunn, Anderson, SC, Ron (Cindy) Million, Austin, TX, Renetta (Matt) Weber, Columbia City, IN, DeEtta (Bret) Hawks, West Lafayette, IN. Two Step Children. Eleven grandchildren, Trent (Lacey) Loman, Cory (Carmon) Loman, Daniel (Dee) Dunn, Curtis Dunn, Allison (Nathan) Malone, Ryan (Rebecca) Million, Evan Million, Jordan Weber, Jake Weber, Kylie (Gunnar) Ranard, Kadie Hawks: 10 great-grandchildren, 5 Step grandchildren.

A memorial gathering/visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:00am - until the memorial service time at 12:30pm with Pastor Daniel Berry officiating. Entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now