Dorothy Halbrook
West Lafayette - Dorothy M. (Cass) Million-Halbrook, 83 formerly of West Lafayette, IN passed away at Orchard Park Assisted Living, Kyle, TX on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with family by her side. Dorothy was born in Burnettsville, IN on July 14, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Nellie R. (Meeker) Cass. Dorothy was raised in Burnettsville and graduated from Burnettsville High School. Dorothy was a homemaker and when her youngest went to school she started working at Hershey Elementary School until her retirement. When home in West Lafayette she attended Buck Creek United Methodist Church. Her life was dedicated to her four children and grandchildren; she enjoyed attending all of their sporting activities and events. Dorothy was an avid euchre player, fan of the Cubs, and college basketball. For years she enjoyed winters in Harlingen, TX where she had many close friends.
Dorothy was first married to Mack E. Million in Monticello, IN on February 17, 1956. Mack preceded her in death on June 11, 2005. She later married William Halbrook on June 27, 2009; he survives.
She leaves behind four children, Mickie (Chirs) Dunn, Anderson, SC, Ron (Cindy) Million, Austin, TX, Renetta (Matt) Weber, Columbia City, IN, DeEtta (Bret) Hawks, West Lafayette, IN. Two Step Children. Eleven grandchildren, Trent (Lacey) Loman, Cory (Carmon) Loman, Daniel (Dee) Dunn, Curtis Dunn, Allison (Nathan) Malone, Ryan (Rebecca) Million, Evan Million, Jordan Weber, Jake Weber, Kylie (Gunnar) Ranard, Kadie Hawks: 10 great-grandchildren, 5 Step grandchildren.
A memorial gathering/visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:00am - until the memorial service time at 12:30pm with Pastor Daniel Berry officiating. Entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019