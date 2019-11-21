Services
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Dorothy J. Elsea


1921 - 2019
Dorothy J. Elsea Obituary
Dorothy J. Elsea

Lafayette - Dorothy J. Elsea, 97, of Mulberry, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community. She was born December 5, 1921, in Logansport to the late Basil and Fern Wilson Allen.

Dorothy graduated from Logansport High School class 1939. Her marriage was to Leonard Elsea on May 10, 1941 and he passed away in 1985.

Dorothy worked for the Journal And Courier Newspaper as administrative secretary for 35 years and retired in 1989. She was a member of First Christian Church in Lafayette.

Surviving are Daughters, Sandra Dottle, Diana Goode both of Lafayette, grandchildren, Melody Kyburtz, Lori (Mike) Grimes, Scott (Kristy) Emery, Shelley (Jeff) Steinkamp, Colson Steinkamp, Mike Tharp and 10 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Larry Elsea and son-in-law William Dottle

Service will be 1:00 PM Monday December 2, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, officiating Dr. Will Miller.

Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2019
