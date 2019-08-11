|
|
Dorothy J. Schultz
Lafayette - Dorothy Jean (Hanthorn) Schultz, 80, a lifelong resident of Lafayette, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at 7:35 p.m. at IU Arnett Hospital.
Dorothy's greatest love was her family, a huge clan of Hanthorns and Schultzes that made her world complete. Her kindness, generosity, unconditional love, abundant optimism, and enthusiasm for the accomplishments of others endeared her to all she met.
She was guided throughout her life by her strong Catholic faith, and was a lifelong member of St. Ann's church in Lafayette, IN. She attended St. Ann's elementary school and graduated from St. Francis high school for girls. Her love for God was reflected in everything she did and everyone she met.
Dorothy loved the color pink, Neil Diamond, bread pudding and all sweets, the Purdue Boilermakers and Peyton Manning, and sending cards for all occasions big and small. Annual family trips to Turkey Run State Park, her macaroni and cheese, and daily calls with her sons are among the family's favorite memories.
Dorothy was born September 30, 1938 in Lafayette, IN to Roy E. Hanthorn and Lorraine (Egan). She worked as clerk of West Lafayette City Court, law secretary for Judge Charles B. Kemmer and for many years as a clerk in the Tippecanoe County Circuit Court. She married Harold Schultz of Lafayette, IN on July 26, 1969. The couple recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Surviving, along with her husband, Harold, are sons Harold Greg (Linda Thomas) and Mark (Kelly) of Lafayette, IN; and grandchildren Skylar Schultz; Meagan, Victoria and Elizabeth Mullen; and Carrick, Henry and Charlie Terhune.
Also surviving are her mother Lorraine Hanthorn of Lafayette, IN; sister Patsy (Alan) Greenburg of Indianapolis; sisters Cathy (Steve) Daniel; Barb Buckles; and Mary Anne (Bob) Morrison, all of Lafayette, IN; brother Roy C. Hanthorn of Lafayette, IN; and brother Daniel Hanthorn of Shadeland, IN. She is also survived by a loving host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family. Dorothy was predeceased by her father, Roy E. Hanthorn, and brother, Paul Hanthorn.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Thomas Jones and the IU Arnett medical staff who cared for her, as well as the team at St. Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Friends may call on Monday, August 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN. Rosary will be at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Father Dominic Young on Tuesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 612 Wabash Ave., Lafayette, IN. Internment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lafayette, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the in Dorothy's memory. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019