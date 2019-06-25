|
Dorothy L. "Dot" Hitchcock Wray
Delphi - Dorothy L. "Dot" Hitchcock Wray, 92, of Delphi, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:20pm at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born January 12, 1927 in Campaign, TN, to the late Leonard & Julia Hash Hitchcock. Her marriage was to Richard L. "Dick" Wray in Delphi, on January 24, 1943, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 1993. She attended Laurel Creek grade school near McMinnville, TN, and attended Delphi High School on Monroe Street. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Laurel Creek Baptist Church, McMinnville, TN, and attended the Delphi United Methodist Church for many years. She was the former chair person for the Carroll County Chapter of the since 1992. She was an avid reader, enjoyed her flower gardens, was an awesome cook, and loved to cook her weekly lunch for her grandson's. She dearly loved her family, and the many gatherings they would share.
Surviving: daughter-Christina "Tina" Tyner of Delphi; son-Richard Scott & Tami Wray of York, SC; sister-Faye Underhill of Monticello; sister in law-Susan Hitchcock of Delphi; brother in law-Bill Bewley of Waco, TX. 4 grandsons; 6 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by an inf daughter Dawn; son in law Robert Tyner; a brother Larry Hitchcock; 2 sister's Helen Orr & Arminda Bewley; brother in laws Gerry Underhill & Jack Orr.
Services: Friends may call Wednesday from 4pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service Thursday 11am at the Delphi United Methodist Church, Rev. Todd Ladd & Benjamin Beeks officiating, she will lie in state at the church from 10am until her funeral service at 11am. Burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi.
Memorial contributions to the or the Delphi United Methodist Church, envelopes available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019