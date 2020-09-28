1/1
Dorothy L. Schurr
Dorothy L. Schurr

Lafayette - Dorothy Lucille (Lucterhand) Schurr, age 98, passed away peacefully September 25, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing Home.

She was born September 3, 1922 in Remington, Indiana to Charles Lucterhand & Matilda Geib. Mrs. Schurr graduated from Remington High School and attended business college.

Mrs. Schurr married Raymond Schurr of West Point, IN on October 12, 1947. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond in 1978. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Matilda and 9 brothers and sisters, Arthur (Ruth) Lucterhand, Viola (Bob) Seeger, Sylvia (Armin) Shalkhauser, Roy (Clara) Lucterhand, Orville (Lenora) Lucterhand, Mabel Lucterhand, Fred (Eula) Lucterhand, Ester (Myron) Meents, and Denneth (Virginia) Lucterhand.

Mrs. Schurr was a long-time resident of Shadeland, IN and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She retired from the Freshman Engineering Department at Purdue University in 1988.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Janet (Daryl) Pollard and Joyce (William) Hannah, 3 grandchildren, Nicole (Martin) Plowman, James (Caitlin) Hannah, Katilin Hannah, great grandson William C. Hannah and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor David Doane officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. You may leave condolences at memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
