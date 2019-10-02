|
Dorothy Louise Eisert Kelly
Chalmers - Dorothy Louise Eisert Kelly of Chalmers passed away in her home surrounded by her family on September 30, 2019.
Dorothy was born on October 14, 1930 in Wolcott to the late Arthur and Louise Eisert. She attended Brookston schools until moving to Chalmers her senior year and graduated from Chalmers High School.
She married Richard D. Kelly on May 29, 1949 in Monticello; he preceded her in death on August 25, 2004.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, and her hobbies included sewing, knitting, and crocheting and she loved to fish. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Darlene (Bradley) Culver of Chalmers, Debra Kelly of Chalmers, and Richard (Jennifer) Kelly, of Indianapolis; Grandchildren, Kelly (Kevin) Warner, Andrea (Jason) O'Connell, and Christian Culver; Great grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, and Julia Warner, and Trevor O'Connell; sister, Carol Flynn of Chalmers.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Alfred Eisert, and sister, Mabel Hiner.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home, Brookston. Rev. Dr. Lelan McReynolds will officiate. Interment to follow in Chalmers Community Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019