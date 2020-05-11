|
Dorothy M. Coup
88 - Dorothy M. Coup passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Franciscan Health, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette.
Dorothy was born on March 10, 1932 to the late Florence and Oscar Budreau. She married Glen A. Coup on November 12, 1955, he preceded her in death. After receiving her business degree, she was employed as a bookkeeper until her '70's. She enjoyed family, her church community at St. Lawrence, sewing, birdwatching, and John Grisham novels.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Annette Coup, Janice Titus, and Mary Martinez; brother Robert Budreau; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Coup, her parents, and her brother Armond Budreau.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Dorothy's name to the at 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA, 30309 or at www. arthritis.org or to St. Lawrence Parish, 1916 Meharry St, Lafayette, IN 47904.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service and burial will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A church service will be held at a later date.
