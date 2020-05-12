Services
Cree Funeral Home - Camden
188 W Main Street
Camden, IN 46917
(574) 686-2611
Calling hours
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
Dorothy M. Garman


1924 - 2020
Dorothy M. Garman Obituary
Dorothy M. Garman

Camden - Dorothy M. Garman, 95 of Camden passed away at 2:10 pm Sunday May 10, 2020 at St Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi. She was born August 25,1924 in Summer Shade, KY to the late Richard and Verna Ferguson Rutledge. Her marriage was in 1940 to Ray S. Garman and he preceded her in death on January 29,1975. Dorothy worked in housekeeping at Purdue University for twenty years until her retirement in 1985. Dorothy loved flowers, canning, traveling where she collected her "salt n pepper shakes" and spoons, talking with friends and helping others. She worked tirelessly to help her friends and neighbors.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter in law Linda Garman of GA, two granddaughters Kerry (Ben) Olmos of Cumming, GA and Kelly (Richard) Collier of Atlanta, GA and her great-granddaughters, Isabelle, Alyssa, Maya, and her sister in law Sharon Rutledge of Franklin, IN.

She was preceded in death by her son Richard Garman, her brothers Leonard and Darrell Rutledge and her sister Mabel Norman.

Funeral services will be at 2pm Friday May 15,2020 at Cree Funeral Home, Camden, IN with Pastor Ken Smith officiating, friends may call from 1pm until the time of services. Family and friends may attend remotely by going to zoom.us, click on the tab "join meeting" then enter the meeting number 7654904234 and the password Garman
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Remember
