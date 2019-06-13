|
Dorothy Mae (Mead) Musick
Lafayette - Dorothy Mae (Mead) Musick, age 67, died June 7, 2019. Dorothy was born December 22, 1951 to Paul and Mary Lee Mead in Lafayette, IN.
Both preceded her in death along with two grandsons; Johnathon Purcell and Michael Saylor II. Dorothy managed the McCutcheon H.S. cafeteria for several years, was self employed many years and was currently retired. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, gardening and raising chickens. Remembering her dearly are her three brothers: Paul (Mary Elle), Don, and David (Carolyn) - Eight Children: David (Bobbi), Nils (Saraj), LeeAnn, Joe B. (Rhea), Elexious, Kris (Mike), Jeff (Michelle) and Greg (Ladonna) - 28 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Flowers can be sent to David Musick @ 1204 Logan, Laf., IN 47905. A memorial will be held on June 22, 2019 from 2-6 pm at the Attica Community Center 123 West Main St., Attica, IN where all are welcome. Donations to the American Liver Foundation in honor of Dorothy are greatly appreciated.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 13, 2019