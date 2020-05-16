Services
Dorothy May Shumate Obituary
Lafayette - Dorothy May Shumate, 85, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born on March 20, 1935 in Lafayette to the late Herman Fredrick and Dorotha (Leighty) Saubert.

Dorothy graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School with the class of 1953.

On February 7, 1953, she married Donald Leroy Shumate in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2001.

Dorothy worked for GTE as a service clerk before retiring. She had previously worked for Bell Telephone as a long distance operator.

Dorothy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in West Lafayette.

Surviving are her children, Dorotha (Bob) Schelle of Lafayette and Donald (Rena) Shumate of Battleground. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Heather, Troy, and Clint; and her great grandchildren; Matthew, Drew, Zach, Kendall, and Grant. .

She was preceded in death by 4 sisters.

Private Services will be held due to the current restrictions on Friday at Fisher Funeral Chapel. You may share memories, photos, and condolences of Dorothy on her Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com. These messages will be printed out and attached to a balloon so your "presence" will be visible during the family service.

Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.

Memorial donations may be made to the Community Cancer Network in loving memory of Dorothy.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020
